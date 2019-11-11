Lawyer Of Los Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Member Of Russia’s Duma Voronenkov Killed During Hunt In Zhytomyr Region

Lawyer Of Los Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Member Of Russia’s Duma Voronenkov Killed During Hunt In Zhytomyr Regi

Sviatoslav Parkhomenko, the lawyer of Oleksandr Los, who is suspected of being involved in the assassination of former member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Denis Voronenkov, has been killed during a hunt in Zhytomyr region.

Vladyslav Dobosh, the lawyer of other suspects in the case, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the death was linked to some conflict during the hunt.

According to the data provided by the police of Zhytomyr region, on November 10, there started a conflict between the hunters and foresters.

As a result of the conflict, director of the Radomyshl Hunters non-governmental organization was killed another person was hospitalized with a severe wound.

The rest of the participants in the conflict were delivered to a police department to find out the reasons and circumstances of the incident.

All of them are residents of Radomyshl and Korostyshiv districts aged 17-55.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a witness in the Voronenkov case had been killed in Kharkiv region.