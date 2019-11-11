NACB Withdraws Memory Stick With Kuchma Contacts On It And Agreements On Large Amounts Of Money Gifted From Ex-MP Dubnevych's Bedroom

NACB Withdraws Memory Stick With Kuchma Contacts On It And Agreements On Large Amounts Of Money Gifted From Ex

From the bedroom of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Bohdan Dubnevych, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has withdrawn a memory stick with contacts of (most probably former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid) Kuchma, on it and agreements on gifting large amounts of money.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the search at Dubnevych’s home, the detectives also withdrew an iPhone XS with some information on it.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the said and some other property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has prepared charge papers against former MP Bohdan Dubnevych.

He is suspected of embezzlements at the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.