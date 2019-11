Omelian Ready To Pay Fine If Declared Guilty Of Non-Declaration Of Property

Former minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, Volodymyr Omelian, has expressed readiness to pay a fine if the High Anti-Corruption Court declared him guilty of non-declaration of his property.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the ex-minister himself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv dismissed the criminal case upon unlawful enrichment of former minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, Volodymyr Omelian.