  • Termination Of Minsk Agreements By Ukraine Will Lead To Cancellation Of Sanctions Against Russia – Arakhamia
11 November 2019, Monday, 13:21 14
Politics 2019-11-11T18:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, considers that termination of the Minsk agreements by Ukraine will lead to cancellation of the sanctions against the Russian Federation.

He said this to journalists after the first phase of the congress of the Servant of the People party on November 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Arakhamia, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk was concerned over the future of the Normandy Format strategy and therefore, suggested accumulating of the financial, military, and diplomatic resources to move on.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk is calling for Ukraine’s quitting the Minsk agreements and freezing of the conflict.

