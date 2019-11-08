subscribe to newsletter
08 November 2019, Friday, 18:04 15
Politics 2019-11-09T00:30:05+02:00
CEC Purchases 16 Toyota Camry Premium Cars And 2 Toyota Corolla City For UAH 15.3 Million From Company Of Ex-MP Vasadze

The Central Election Commission (CEC) purchased 16 Toyota Camry Premium and 2 Toyota Corolla City cars for UAH 15 million 246 thousand from the Avtosamit Na Stolychnomu company, owned by the former Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions, honorary president of the Ukrainian Automobile Corporation (UkrAvto), Tariel Vasadze.

This is evidenced by the data of the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tender was announced in August by the previous composition of the CEC, but the contract was signed by the current chairperson of the Commission, Oleh Didenko, on November 4.

16 Toyota Camry Premiums of 2019 production year will be purchased for UAH 14.3 million (the cost of one car is UAH 891,000).

Cars will be black metallic in color with an engine capacity of 2,500 cubic centimeters of the EURO 6 standard.

They will be equipped with climate and cruise control, a color multi-function touch screen, a traffic sign recognition system, an audio system, a Bluetooth wireless system, and a child seat holder.

2 Toyota Corolla City cars of 2019 production year will be purchased for UAH 1 million (the cost of one is UAH 495,000).

The cars will be silver metallic, with an engine capacity of 1,600 cubic centimeters of the EURO 6 standard.

They will be equipped with a color multi-information display, audio system, Bluetooth, connectors for connecting iPhone and iPod, and a child seat holder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the CEC submitted proposals to the Electoral Code to the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada, including proposals to improve the procurement of goods and services for elections.

