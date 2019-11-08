ICJ Decides To Consider Ukraine’s Terrorism Financing And Racial Discrimination Claim Against Russia

The United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that it has jurisdiction over the claim that Ukraine filed against Russia for violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the International Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism.

This was announced by the presiding judge, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court’s judges voted 13 to 3 to reject Russia’s argument that it has no jurisdiction over the case involving violation of the International Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism and decided to consider the merits of Ukraine’s claims.

Regarding the issue of violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the court’s judges voted 15 to 1 to reject Russia’s claim that the court has no jurisdiction and decided to consider the merits of Ukraine’s claims.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March 2017, the UN International Court of Justice began to consider the case of Ukraine against Russia.