MP Dubnevych Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 90 Million Bail

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future parliamentary group, Yaroslav Dubnevych, left the remand prison after paying UAH 90 million of bail.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Stanislav Peliuk.

“Yes, he was released,” the lawyer said.

According to him, the necessary bail was collected and paid for Dubnevych.

The lawyer did not specify who paid the bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Anti-Corruption Court arrested Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 90 million.

Earlier, the court refused to arrest Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 100 million.