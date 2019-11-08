October Inflation 0.7%

subscribe to newsletter
08 November 2019, Friday
Economy 2019-11-09T00:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
inflation, State Statistics Service, consumer prices

In October 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, in October, foodstuff and soft beverage prices rose by 0.9%, prices for clothes and footwear increased by 1.9%, cost of housing-public utility services fell by 0.4%, health care services increased in cost by 0.3% and cost of education rose by 0.4%.

In October 2019, consumer prices rose by 6.5% over October 2018.

Inflation in the first ten months of 2019 made 4.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, and in the first nine months of 2019 inflation made 3.4%.

In 2018, inflation was 9.8%; 13.7% in 2017; 12.4% in 2016; 43.3% in 2015; 24.9% in 2014; 0.5% in 2013.

The state budget for 2019 expects inflation of 7.4%.

