MP Dubnevych Pays Over UAH 50 Million In Bail – Lawyer

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future parliamentary group, Yaroslav Dubnevych, has paid over UAH 50 million in bail.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Stanyslav Peliuk.

He said the funds were paid before the arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Anticorruption Court arrested Dubnevych and set the bail at UAH 90 million.