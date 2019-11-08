Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donetsk Region Will Start On November 9 At Noon – OSCE

The separation of forces near Petrovske (Donetsk region) will start on November 9 at 12 p.m.

Special representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, Ukraine announced readiness to start the separation of forces near Petrovske on Friday at 12 p.m.