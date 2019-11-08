subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.65
26.85 27.35
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donetsk Region Will Start On November 9 At Noon – OSCE
08 November 2019, Friday, 13:13 22
Politics 2019-11-09T00:45:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donetsk Region Will Start On November 9 At Noon – OSCE

Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donetsk Region Will Start On November 9 At Noon – OSCE

OSCE, TCG, Petrovske, Martin Sajdik, separation of forces

The separation of forces near Petrovske (Donetsk region) will start on November 9 at 12 p.m.

Special representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Martin Sajdik, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, Ukraine announced readiness to start the separation of forces near Petrovske on Friday at 12 p.m.

Больше новостей о: OSCE TCG Petrovske Martin Sajdik separation of forces

Archive
News
CEC Purchases 16 Toyota Camry Premium Cars And 2 Toyota Corolla City For UAH 15.3 Million From Company Of Ex-MP Vasadze 18:04
ICJ Decides To Consider Ukraine’s Terrorism Financing And Racial Discrimination Claim Against Russia 17:59
SBI, PGO Question Saakashvili 17:54
MP Dubnevych Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 90 Million Bail 17:48
October Inflation 0.7% 17:42
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
more news
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok