Zelenskyy Dismisses Bukharev As SBU First Deputy Chairperson And Appoints Neskromnyi Instead

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Vladyslav Bukharev as the first deputy chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the main corruption and organized crime department, and appointed Dmytro Neskromnyi instead.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 823 and 827 dated November 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bukharev had occupied the position since September 11.

Before, since June 11, he had been the chairperson of the External Intelligence Service.

Since July 1, Neskromnyi had been a deputy head of the SBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2017, the SBU dismissed Neskromnyi as a deputy head of the K department after his participation in the operation to detain so-called brilliant prosecutors Korniyets and Shapakin.