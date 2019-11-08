subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.65
26.85 27.35
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Dismisses Bukharev As SBU First Deputy Chairperson And Appoints Neskromnyi Instead
08 November 2019, Friday, 13:08 13
Politics 2019-11-09T00:15:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Dismisses Bukharev As SBU First Deputy Chairperson And Appoints Neskromnyi Instead

Zelenskyy Dismisses Bukharev As SBU First Deputy Chairperson And Appoints Neskromnyi Instead

President, sbu, Vladyslav Bukharev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Dmytro Neskromnyi, Neskromnyi, Bukharev

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Vladyslav Bukharev as the first deputy chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / head of the main corruption and organized crime department, and appointed Dmytro Neskromnyi instead.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 823 and 827 dated November 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bukharev had occupied the position since September 11.

Before, since June 11, he had been the chairperson of the External Intelligence Service.

Since July 1, Neskromnyi had been a deputy head of the SBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2017, the SBU dismissed Neskromnyi as a deputy head of the K department after his participation in the operation to detain so-called brilliant prosecutors Korniyets and Shapakin.

Больше новостей о: President sbu Vladyslav Bukharev Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy Dmytro Neskromnyi Neskromnyi Bukharev

Archive
News
CEC Purchases 16 Toyota Camry Premium Cars And 2 Toyota Corolla City For UAH 15.3 Million From Company Of Ex-MP Vasadze 18:04
ICJ Decides To Consider Ukraine’s Terrorism Financing And Racial Discrimination Claim Against Russia 17:59
SBI, PGO Question Saakashvili 17:54
MP Dubnevych Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 90 Million Bail 17:48
October Inflation 0.7% 17:42
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
more news
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok