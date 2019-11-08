subscribe to newsletter
08 November 2019, Friday
Ukrainian news
Dubilet Requesting State Guard Protection

Dubilet Requesting State Guard Protection

Cabinet of Ministers, protection, State Guard Department, Dmyto Dubilet

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, is requesting the State Guard Department to render protection to him.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet is explaining such a request with the fact that he had started to monitor the project for fight against unregistered alcohol and hold tenders for state top-positions.

The minister said the exertion of pressure on him was possible.

Dubilet also expressed hope that the step was temporary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubilet is calling for housing of all the ministries in the building of the Ukrainian Government.

