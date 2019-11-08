Dubilet Requesting State Guard Protection

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Dmytro Dubilet, is requesting the State Guard Department to render protection to him.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dubilet is explaining such a request with the fact that he had started to monitor the project for fight against unregistered alcohol and hold tenders for state top-positions.

The minister said the exertion of pressure on him was possible.

Dubilet also expressed hope that the step was temporary.

