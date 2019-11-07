subscribe to newsletter
  Lovochkin in Zolote: Parliament Ready to Adopt Bills Needed for Peace Process
Lovochkin in Zolote: Parliament Ready to Adopt Bills Needed for Peace Process

Serhiy Lovochkin, Opposition Platform – For Life
Serhiy Lovochkin. Photo by lovochkin.org
This was stated by Opposition Platform – For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin during his monitoring trip to Zolote, the Luhansk region.

“The major goal of our arrival here is to support the peace process and demonstrate that the parliament is ready to adopt bills that are needed for the peace process evolvement. Here, in Zolote, concrete steps on making peace a reality in our country are taking place,” Lovochkin said.

The MP talked to Zolote residents, the military, and representatives of the OSCE monitoring mission. According to him, all people want one thing — peace.

“Because peace in our country is a foundation for prosperity, success, and the future for happy, strong, and independent Ukraine. Here, we’ve seen that the Minsk process is starting to evolve in practice. There is a concrete result that brings peace nearer,” the opposition politician said.

He noted that locals lead a difficult life here, with social allowances, wages, and pensions not always made on time, but in general they are optimistic because they see real steps aimed at peace restoration.

“The people live a difficult life here: social allowance are not always on time, pensions are not always on time, there had been some delays in payment of wages to the miners, but the issue has been settled and we hope that life in Zolote will get better and easier. The people are generally optimistic, and this optimism is about one thing: the dynamics in the peace process,” Lovochkin said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, members of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense visited Zolote, the Luhansk region, on a monitoring mission. The goal of the mission is to assess the situation with the troops disengagement.

The mission will operate within the permanent group for tactical response to changes in situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and along the line of troops and arms separation.

