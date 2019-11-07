subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.79
27 27.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father
07 November 2019, Thursday, 18:36 7
Politics 2019-11-07T20:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father

Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father

Poroshenko, Petro Poroshenko, Roshen, Oleksii Poroshenko, former President

Oleksii Poroshenko, the son of former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has become an ultimate beneficiary of Kyiv-based Central European Confectionary limited liability company, which is part of the Roshen Corporation, instead of his father.

This follows from the data in the State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Oleksii Poroshenko controls the company through CEE Confectionery Investments Limited, Roshen Europe B.V. and Roshen Group S.a.r.l.

At the same time, he has 85% in the statutory fund of the company.

In compliance with the Poroshenko's declaration dated May 20, he was the ultimate beneficiary in all the aforementioned companies.

The former president is still a beneficiary of the Kyiv-based and Vinnytsia-based confectionaries, Boryspil-based Roshen biscuit complex and Vinnytsia-based dairy.

At the same time, at a meeting with journalists on November 5, President of the Corporation, Viyacheslav Moskalevskyi, said there had been no changes in the ownership structure of the corporation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moskalevskyi said that former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, had not started to control the business after expiration of his presidential authorities.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko Petro Poroshenko Roshen Oleksii Poroshenko former President

Archive
News
Lovochkin in Zolote: Parliament Ready to Adopt Bills Needed for Peace Process 18:45
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates 18:27
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok