Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father

Oleksii Poroshenko, the son of former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, has become an ultimate beneficiary of Kyiv-based Central European Confectionary limited liability company, which is part of the Roshen Corporation, instead of his father.

This follows from the data in the State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Oleksii Poroshenko controls the company through CEE Confectionery Investments Limited, Roshen Europe B.V. and Roshen Group S.a.r.l.

At the same time, he has 85% in the statutory fund of the company.

In compliance with the Poroshenko's declaration dated May 20, he was the ultimate beneficiary in all the aforementioned companies.

The former president is still a beneficiary of the Kyiv-based and Vinnytsia-based confectionaries, Boryspil-based Roshen biscuit complex and Vinnytsia-based dairy.

At the same time, at a meeting with journalists on November 5, President of the Corporation, Viyacheslav Moskalevskyi, said there had been no changes in the ownership structure of the corporation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moskalevskyi said that former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, had not started to control the business after expiration of his presidential authorities.