07 November 2019, Thursday
Politics 2019-11-07T20:01:10+02:00
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal case that was launched against Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov on suspicion of abuse of official position.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau decided to close the case on May 15, 2019 due to lack of evidence of abuse of power or official position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has closed the criminal case that was launched against Avakov’s adviser Viktor Korzh on suspicion of extorting a bribe of USD 30,000.

