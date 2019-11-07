subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.79
27 27.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates
07 November 2019, Thursday, 18:27 6
Politics 2019-11-07T20:01:16+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanuko

NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates

NACB, PGO, Yanukovych, Viktor Yanukovych, criminal case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal case against officials of the Prosecutor-General’s Office suspected of committing abuses by classifying the court decision on the basis of which USD 1.5 billion was confiscated from frozen bank accounts belonging to Yanukovych and his associates.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case was closed on September 20 due to lack of evidence of a criminal offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko has accused the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of exerting pressure on the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) to obtain a classified court document on “special confiscation” of USD 1.5 billion from Yanukovych and his associates.

Oschadbank has denies allegations of that the “special confiscation” of the USD 1.5 billion was illegal.

Больше новостей о: NACB PGO Yanukovych Viktor Yanukovych criminal case

Archive
News
Lovochkin in Zolote: Parliament Ready to Adopt Bills Needed for Peace Process 18:45
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates 18:27
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok