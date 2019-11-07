NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates

NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanuko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal case against officials of the Prosecutor-General’s Office suspected of committing abuses by classifying the court decision on the basis of which USD 1.5 billion was confiscated from frozen bank accounts belonging to Yanukovych and his associates.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case was closed on September 20 due to lack of evidence of a criminal offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko has accused the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of exerting pressure on the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) to obtain a classified court document on “special confiscation” of USD 1.5 billion from Yanukovych and his associates.

Oschadbank has denies allegations of that the “special confiscation” of the USD 1.5 billion was illegal.