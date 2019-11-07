Riaboshapka Appoints Kasko's Child Godfather Synyshyn Volyn Region Prosecutor

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Oleh Synyshyn, who is a godfather of a child of the Deputy Prosecutor General Vitalii Kasko, as a prosecutor of Volyn region.

A source from the council of prosecutors has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, prior to this appointment, Synyshyn was a prosecutor of Khmelnytskyi region from 2014.

So far, there is no information about this personnel appointment on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July Synyshyn was reassigned as a prosecutor of Khmelnytskyi region.