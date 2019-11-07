Law Enforcers Have Information About Probable Threat To Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Russian Secret Services – Source

Law enforcers have information about alleged threat to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi, from Russian secret services.

A well-informed source in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv failed to interrogate Pashynskyi as a witness in the case upon murdering of 48 activists of Euromaidan.

The court received a statement from the SBI saying that life and health of the former MP was menaced.