  • Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport
Ukrainian news
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport

national police, police, Boryspil airport, fight, Liashko, criminal case, Oleh Liashko, Andrii Herus, Herus, Liashko Herus fight

The Main Department of Police in Kyiv region has opened a criminal case upon the fight between former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / head of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Utility Services, Andrii Herus, at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, none of the parties has addressed the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Liashko put up a fight with Herus at the Boryspil airport.

