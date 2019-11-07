subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.79
27 27.5
˟
07 November 2019, Thursday, 12:53 9
Politics 2019-11-07T18:39:14+02:00
Ukrainian news
Pashynskyi’s Life And Health Menaced – SBI

Pashynskyi’s Life And Health Menaced – SBI

interrogation, Pashynskyi, Serhii Pashynskyi, SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) states that life and health of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi, are menaced.

Judge of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, Serhii Diachuk, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Thursday, Pashynskyi had to arrive for interrogation as a witness in the case upon murdering of Euromaidan activists.

The SBI refused to permit delivery of the former MP who is also suspected within another criminal case being investigated by the Bureau.

The interrogation has been rescheduled for November 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Pashynskyi.

The SBI had earlier served Pashynskyi with charge papers regarding shooting at Viacheslav Khimikus.

Больше новостей о: interrogation Pashynskyi Serhii Pashynskyi SBI

Archive
News
Lovochkin in Zolote: Parliament Ready to Adopt Bills Needed for Peace Process 18:45
Poroshenko’s Son Becomes Ultimate Beneficiary Of Central European Confectionary Instead Of His Father 18:36
NACB Closes Abuse Case Against Avakov 18:33
Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income 18:30
NACB Closes Case Involving PGO Classification Of Court Decision On Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion From Yanukovych And Associates 18:27
more news
In November Philip Morris substantially reduces production in Ukraine because of the notorious amendment to the bill #1049 18:15
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared 13:39
Police Open Case Upon Liashko-Herus Fight At Boryspil Airport 12:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok