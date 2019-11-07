HQCJ Steps Down From Office

The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) has stepped down from office.

This follows from Law of Ukraine 1008 On amendments to Law of Ukraine On judicial system and status of judges posted in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on November 6 and enacted on November 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The members of the HQCJ lose their authorities from the day when the law takes effect.

The new composition of the commission will be reduced from 16 to 12 members.

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) will have to establish the new Commission within 90 days or before February 7.

The tenure of the new commission members will make four years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 1008 of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on judicial reform.