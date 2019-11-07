subscribe to newsletter
  • Law Reducing Number Of Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100 Takes Effect
07 November 2019, Thursday, 12:39 9
Law Reducing Number Of Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100 Takes Effect

The law on reduction of the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100 has taken effect.

This follows from Law of Ukraine 1008 On amendments to Law of Ukraine On judicial system and status of judges posted in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on November 6 and enacted on November 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law provides for the reduction of the number of Supreme Court judges from 200 to 100.

The number will have to be reduced by the new members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) before April 7, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 1008 of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on judicial reform.

