PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has launched an internal investigation into possible loss of materials related to the criminal investigation of the killings of law enforcement officers during the Euromaidan protests.

The press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By agreement with the general prosecutor, the head of the general inspectorate ordered the launch of an internal investigation on November 5, 2019, to determine the circumstances of the possible loss of certain materials related to the criminal investigation of murders committed in the period of February 18-20, 2014. The relevant information was disseminated by the media," the statement said.

An inventory commission has also been set up. It is headed by Deputy Prosecutor General/Chief Military Prosecutor Viktor Chumak. This commission will begin inventorying the materials of the criminal investigation and other materials related to crimes committed during the mass protests of 2013-2014 on November 11 this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the possible loss of materials related to the killings of law enforcement officers during the Euromaidan protests by employees of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office on November 5.

The investigation was initiated at the request of former president Viktor Yanukovych’s former first deputy chief of staff Andrii Portnov.