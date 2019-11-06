Riaboshapka Appoints Ex-Prosecutor General Pshonka's Postgraduate Student Zubrytskyi His Adviser

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed a postgraduate student of the former Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka Mykola Zubrytskyi as an adviser to the Prosecutor General.

This is stated in a copy of the letter of the Prosecutor General, the text of which Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

The letter says that Riaboshapka created a patronage service, in which six advisers were appointed.

On October 10, Zubrytskyi was appointed as on of the advisers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, the Prosecutor General's Office dismissed Serhii Horbatiuk as a head of the special investigations department.