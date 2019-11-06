Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom

Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – G

One of the conditions for conclusion of a new contract for transit of Russian natural through Ukraine is Ukraine’s willingness to buy Russian natural gas directly.

The Gazprom gas company (Russia) announced this in a statement on its website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Gazprom’s Board Chairman Alexei Miller held a working meeting with the German federal government’s envoy on transit of gas through Ukraine Bernhard Graf von Waldersee in St. Petersburg.

Miller said that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company needed to withdraw its claims against Gazprom and end all legal proceedings and that it was necessary to cancel the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine’s decision to fine Gazprom for abuse of its monopoly on the transit market gas before a new transit contract could be concluded.

“The second important issue is Ukraine’s willingness to purchase Russian gas directly from 2020 and determination of the volumes of such purchases. The Ukrainian side’s decision directly affects the throughput of the Russian gas transmission system, which Gazprom has to maintain on the border with Ukraine,” the statement said.

In addition, the company emphasized that Ukraine needed to ensure real independence of its national regulator and create a certified independent gas transmission operator as part of the incorporation of the provisions of the European Union’s Third Energy Package into its national legislation.

"If the Ukrainian side is unable to complete this work by January 1, 2020, Gazprom is ready to extend the current transit contract for a transition period, taking the current market conditions into account," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company is awaiting proposals from the Russian side before withdrawing its claims for a total of USD 22 billion against Gazprom.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has filed new claims against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is confident of victory over Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

Gazprom has demanded that Naftogaz of Ukraine withdraw its claims against it before conclusion of a new contract for transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel recently stated that Ukraine was interested in direct gas purchases from Russia on market conditions.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on July 6, 2018, asking the Arbitration Institute to revise the gas transit tariff under its contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assessed its monetary claim at USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Naftogaz of Ukraine on February 28, 2018, in a dispute in which it claimed USD 4.63 billion from Gazprom as compensation for failing to deliver the agreed volumes of natural for transportation on transit through Ukraine.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, the net payment that Gazprom will have to make to it is USD 2.82 billion since the arbitration institute previously ordered Naftogaz of Ukraine to pay Gazprom for gas supply arrears.