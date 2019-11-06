NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged high treason and embezzlement of public funds by Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko and his deputies during housing development in the capital.

The NACB said in a reply to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The case was opened pursuant to the decision of the Anticorruption Court dated October 18.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has urged the NACB to open a case upon the fact of embezzlement of funds during reconstruction of Shuliavskyi Bridge in Kyiv.