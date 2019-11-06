Riaboshapka Denies Zelenskyy Demands To Bring Poroshenko, Pashynskyi And Hladkovskyi To Criminal Responsibility

Riaboshapka Denies Zelenskyy Demands To Bring Poroshenko, Pashynskyi And Hladkovskyi To Criminal Responsibilit

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has denied a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at which the head of the state demanded to bring to justice former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko; former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi; and former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi.

He said this in the interview for the LB.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Riaboshapka attended the meeting of the Servant of the People party at the Verkhovna Rada.