subscribe to newsletter
24.5 24.84
27.1 27.65
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Bribing Of Yatsenyuk For USD 6 Million By Ex-MP Sliusar For Entry Seat On Batkivschyna List In 2012 Rada Election
06 November 2019, Wednesday, 13:25 14
Politics 2019-11-07T04:30:09+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Bribing Of Yatsenyuk For USD 6 Million By Ex-MP Sliusar For Entry Seat On Ba

NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Bribing Of Yatsenyuk For USD 6 Million By Ex-MP Sliusar For Entry Seat On Batkivschyna List In 2012 Rada Election

election, NACB, parliament, bribe, Batkivschyna, Mykola Martynenko, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Ihor Sliusar

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a case upon alleged giving of a bribe of USD 6 million to former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, by former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ihor Sliusar, through Yatsenyuk's team-mate / former MP, Mykola Martynenko, for guaranteed entry to the Ukrainian Parliament on the election list of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association in the parliamentary election in 2012.

The NACB said this in a reply to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The case was opened in compliance with the decision of the Anticorruption Court.

During the aforementioned period, Yatsenyuk was heading the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in November 2018, the NACB opened a criminal case upon abuse of office by former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and justice minister, Pavlo Petrenko.

Больше новостей о: election NACB parliament bribe Batkivschyna Mykola Martynenko Arseniy Yatsenyuk Ihor Sliusar

Archive
News
PGO Launches Internal Investigation Into Possible Loss Of Materials Related To Killing Of Law Enforcement Officers During Euromaidan 18:58
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
Riaboshapka Appoints Ex-Prosecutor General Pshonka's Postgraduate Student Zubrytskyi His Adviser 18:44
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
Ukraine’s Willingness To Buy Russian Gas Directly One Of Conditions For Conclusion Of Gas Transit Contract – Gazprom 18:37
more news
Boris Lozhkin.
"Art for life" save the lives of little Ukrainians, – Boris Lozhkin 12:13
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine 18:40
IFJ Includes Ukraine Among 5 Countries With Highest Levels Of Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists 18:29
SBI Serves 5 Defense Ministry Top Officials With Suspicion Of Purchasing Low-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
NACB Starts Investigating Alleged High Treason And Embezzlement Of Public Funds By Klitschko And His Deputies 13:34
more news
Zelenskyy, PGO And SBU Representatives Fail To Attend Parliamentary Hearing On Safety Of Journalists 18:51
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 200 Million In October 12:55
Forestry Enterprise Director Sysa Suspected Of Giving Bribe Of USD 100,000 To NACB Detective Released From Remand Prison After Paying Bail Of UAH 5 Million 13:00
Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum 13:03
Freedom House Improves Internet Freedom Indicator For Ukraine From 45 To 56 Out Of 100 Points 13:08
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok