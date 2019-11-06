NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Bribing Of Yatsenyuk For USD 6 Million By Ex-MP Sliusar For Entry Seat On Batkivschyna List In 2012 Rada Election

NACB Starts Investigating Alleged Bribing Of Yatsenyuk For USD 6 Million By Ex-MP Sliusar For Entry Seat On Ba

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a case upon alleged giving of a bribe of USD 6 million to former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, by former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ihor Sliusar, through Yatsenyuk's team-mate / former MP, Mykola Martynenko, for guaranteed entry to the Ukrainian Parliament on the election list of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association in the parliamentary election in 2012.

The NACB said this in a reply to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The case was opened in compliance with the decision of the Anticorruption Court.

During the aforementioned period, Yatsenyuk was heading the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in November 2018, the NACB opened a criminal case upon abuse of office by former prime minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and justice minister, Pavlo Petrenko.