SBI Starts Investigating Case Against MP Fedina Over Her Abusive Remarks About President Zelenskyy

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, over her abusive remarks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The SBI said this in a reply to respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Therefore, the SBI is investigating alleged infringement on life of a civil servant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Kachura, said the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) had opened a criminal case upon abusive remarks of Fedina and volunteer, Marusia Zveroboi, about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.