Cabinet Increases State Budget 2020 Revenues For Second Reading By UAH 14.2 Billion, Expenses By UAH 10 Billion

Cabinet Increases State Budget 2020 Revenues For Second Reading By UAH 14.2 Billion, Expenses By UAH 10 Billio

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the revenues of the state budget 2020 for the second reading (without transfers) by UAH 14.18 billion, expenses - by UAH 10 billion.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deficit of the state budget 2020 will make 2.09% of GDP.

The subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of the program to provide schools with the necessary equipment will make UAH 3.5 billion, and for the improvement of social protection of certain categories of the population - UAH 3.8 billion.

The volume of state debt in hryvnia equivalent will make UAH 2,045.1 billion and will be 45.3% of the projected GDP.

The volume of payments on the repayment of the state debt for 2020 is projected in the amount of UAH 282.1 billion, including the repayment of external debt of UAH 120.3 billion, of domestic debt of UAH 161.9 billion.

Payments for servicing the public debt in 2020 are planned at the level of UAH 141.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the draft state budget for 2020 the Cabinet of Ministers provided for a 10% reduction in the cost of financing officials.

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the funding of the Ministry of Defense to UAH 130 billion in 2020.