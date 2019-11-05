subscribe to newsletter
  • SBI Serves 5 Defense Ministry Top Officials With Suspicion Of Purchasing Low-Quality Bulletproof Vests
05 November 2019, Tuesday, 18:36
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served five senior officials of the Ministry of Defense with notification of suspicion of purchasing low-quality Corsair bulletproof vests.

The State Bureau of Investigation’s Director Roman Truba announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the head and deputy heads of the Ministry of Defense’s main department and heads of departments were served with notifications of suspicion.

It has been established that the Ministry of Defense purchased 20,000 bulletproof vests worth UAH 176 million, but 7,000 bulletproof vests were found to be defective.

The resulting losses amounted to UAH 61 million.

According to Truba, these bulletproof vests fail in rainy conditions.

"They did not meet the technical specifications," he said.

The final amount of losses is being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Temp-3000 research and manufacturing enterprise has announced the Corsair bulletproof vests seized by the State Bureau of Investigation are being stored in inappropriate conditions.

