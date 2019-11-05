subscribe to newsletter
  • Justice Ministry Employees Uncover Boxes Of Hidden Correspondence – Maliuska
05 November 2019, Tuesday, 18:33 8
Politics 2019-11-05T21:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Employees of the Ministry of Justice have uncovered boxes of hidden incoming correspondence.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced this in a Facebook post, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Apparently, a corruption filter was installed on incoming correspondence: some documents were marked with a minus sign, hidden, and then destroyed. Interested outsiders reported some other important documents…," he wrote.

According to Maliuska, almost all the documents were "filtered" before he came to the ministry, but there are also new ones.

He apologized to those who did not receive timely replies to their messages and complaints.

According to the minister of justice, law enforcement agencies have been notified of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the police suspect five former employees of the Ministry of Justice’s bailiff department of illegally re-registering ownership of real estate in state registers.

