IFJ Includes Ukraine Among 5 Countries With Highest Levels Of Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has included Ukraine on the list of five countries with the highest levels of impunity for crimes against journalists.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the International Federation of Journalists, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The federation has launched the “End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists” campaign, which aims to draw attention to the physical safety problems of journalists around the world.

This year, the federation focuses on five countries: the Philippines, Somalia, Peru, Palestine, and Ukraine.

According to the federation, Ukraine is a dangerous country for journalists, especially in the city and the region of Kyiv.

“In Ukraine, 16 journalists have been killed since 1995, including seven foreign journalists,” the federation said.

Regarding media independence and press freedom, Ukrainian national media are owned by oligarchs, which makes journalists’ work complicated and hard, the federation said.

The International Federation of Journalists focused on the unsolved murders of Georgy Gongadze, Viacheslav Veremii, and Vadym Komarov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Federation of Journalists included Ukraine on the list of seven countries with the highest level of impunity for crimes against journalists in 2017.