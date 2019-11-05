subscribe to newsletter
  Film Director Of Servant Of The People TV Serial Kiriuschenko Runs For Chair Of State Film Agency
05 November 2019
Film Director Of Servant Of The People TV Serial Kiriuschenko Runs For Chair Of State Film Agency

Film director and screenwriter of the Servant of the People TV serial, Oleksii Kiriuschenko, filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of chairperson of the State Film Agency.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The declaration was filed on October 30.

Kiriuschenko was born in Kharkiv in 1964, lived and worked in Moscow for a long time, and received Russian citizenship.

He shot 3 seasons of the Servant of the People TV serial, in which the acting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy starred.

Besides, Kiriuschenko is the film director of the Russian TV serials Moya Prekrasnaya Niania [My Fair Nanny] and Voroniny.

According to media reports, in 2015 he received a residence permit in Ukraine.

In the declaration, Kiriuschenko indicated a land plot in Russia with an area of ​​969 square meters, an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​47 square meters, as well as a residential building with an area of ​​45.1 square meters and a land plot of ​​322 square meters in Sloviansk (Donetsk region), which belong to his spouse.

He declared income from engaging in business activities of UAH 3.6 million and UAH 120,000 of salary at Kinostolytsia LLC, USD 340,000 in cash and RUB 599,000 at RSI Bank in Moscow.

Also, according to the Unified Register of e-declarations, Khrystuna Khlaponina, general producer of the Sontse TV channel, Yuliya Sinkevich, general director of the Odesa International Film Festival, Serhii Zlenko, director of Kyiv movie theaters Mahnat and Boomer, and Oleksii Panteleev, owner of Diya Film LLC, apply for the post of chairperson of the State Film Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed chairperson of the State Film Agency, Pylyp Ilienko.

On October 2, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yuliya Shevchuk as acting chairperson of the State Film Agency.

Больше новостей о: State Film Agency Servant of the People TV serial Oleksii Kiriuschenko Kiriuschenko

