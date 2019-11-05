subscribe to newsletter
  Freedom House Improves Internet Freedom Indicator For Ukraine From 45 To 56 Out Of 100 Points
05 November 2019
Politics
Ukrainian news
Freedom House Improves Internet Freedom Indicator For Ukraine From 45 To 56 Out Of 100 Points

The Freedom House international non-governmental organization has improved Ukraine's Internet freedom indicator from 45 to 56 out of 100 points in 2019.

Freedom House has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The indicator improved thanked mainly to the expansion of access of the population to the Internet.

Ukraine is one point ahead of the Republic of India and one point behind Malaysia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Freedom House referred Ukraine to the list of the countries with partial freedom on the Internet.

