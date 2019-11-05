Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has placed seven-year eurobonds for USD 500 million at 7.625% per annum.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the company.

According to the report, the company will pay interest twice a year in May and November.

Kondor Finance plc is engaged in issuance of the eurobonds.

Besides, the demand is reported to exceed the supply 2.9 times.

Besides, the organizer of the issue was the Citi company, and legal accompanying was carried out by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, AEQUO, White & Case, Avellum, Linklaters and Allen&Overy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch international rating agency has assigned rating B (EXP) to the upcoming issue of the eurobonds of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.