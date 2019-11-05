subscribe to newsletter
24.55 24.9
27.2 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum
05 November 2019, Tuesday, 13:03 11
Economy 2019-11-05T20:05:17+02:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum

Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum

eurobonds, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Kondor Finance plc

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has placed seven-year eurobonds for USD 500 million at 7.625% per annum.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the company.

According to the report, the company will pay interest twice a year in May and November.

Kondor Finance plc is engaged in issuance of the eurobonds.

Besides, the demand is reported to exceed the supply 2.9 times.

Besides, the organizer of the issue was the Citi company, and legal accompanying was carried out by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, AEQUO, White & Case, Avellum, Linklaters and Allen&Overy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch international rating agency has assigned rating B (EXP) to the upcoming issue of the eurobonds of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Больше новостей о: eurobonds Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine Kondor Finance plc

Archive
News
Cabinet Increases State Budget 2020 Revenues For Second Reading By UAH 14.2 Billion, Expenses By UAH 10 Billion 18:41
SBI Serves 5 Defense Ministry Top Officials With Suspicion Of Purchasing Low-Quality Bulletproof Vests 18:36
Justice Ministry Employees Uncover Boxes Of Hidden Correspondence – Maliuska 18:33
IFJ Includes Ukraine Among 5 Countries With Highest Levels Of Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists 18:29
Film Director Of Servant Of The People TV Serial Kiriuschenko Runs For Chair Of State Film Agency 18:26
more news
Boris Lozhkin.
"Art for life" save the lives of little Ukrainians, – Boris Lozhkin 12:13
Russia Ignores 7 Ukrainian Demands To Return 3 Captured Naval Vessels 17:49
Ukraine Starts Consuming Gas From USF 13:31
Kyivstar’s EBITDA Up 37.7% To UAH 10.7 Billion, Revenue Up 20.9% To UAH 16.6 Billion In 9M 13:38
Tarasiuk Elected New Chairman Of Energy Commission – Press Service 18:00
more news
Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Estonia Late In November 13:43
Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget For 2020 For Second Reading 13:24
Naftogaz Places 7-Year Eurobonds For USD 500 Million At 7.625% Per Annum 13:03
Freedom House Improves Internet Freedom Indicator For Ukraine From 45 To 56 Out Of 100 Points 13:08
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI 13:11
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok