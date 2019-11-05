NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 200 Million In October

In October, the net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign currency market provided replenishment of reserves by USD 200 million.

The press service of the NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October, the Regulator acquired almost USD 200 million more than it sold on the interbank foreign currency market.

Since the start of the year, the sale has been exceeded by USD 4.1 billion.

On the whole, according to the NBU, the situation on the interbank foreign currency market was favorable and short-term peaks in volatility were conditioned by certain demand of energy carriers and consumer products’ importers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the third quarter of 2019, the net currency buy by the NBU facilitated replenishment of the reserves by USD 2.5 billion.

In 2018, the NBU acquired a total of USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million.