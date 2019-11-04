subscribe to newsletter
  Tarasiuk Elected New Chairman Of Energy Commission – Press Service
Valerii Tarasiuk has been elected as the new chairman of the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission).

The Energy Commission announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Members of the Energy Commission elected Valerii Tarasiuk as the chairman of the regulator by secret ballot today in accordance with Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine on the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services," the statement said.

According to the statement, Tarasiuk was born in the town of Kazanka (Mykolaiv region) in 1976. He graduated from the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv University’s Institute of International Relations in 1998.

He was appointed as a member of the Energy Commission on October 29, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Oksana Kryvenko was elected as the head of the Energy Commission in June 2018.

The Energy Commission performs state regulation of natural monopolies in the electricity, district heating, oil and gas, and centralized water and wastewater industries. It also implements price and tariff policy in these industries.

