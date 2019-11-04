subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Signs Law On Dissolution Of HQCJ, Reduction Of Number Of Its Members From 16 To 12
04 November 2019, Monday, 17:57 13
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Dissolution Of HQCJ, Reduction Of Number Of Its Members From 16 To 12

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that dissolves the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and reduces the number of the commission’s members from 16 to 12.

This is stated in information on the webpage for the draft law No. 1008 on the website of the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law provides for re-launch of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, dissolution of the current commission, reduction of the number of the commission’s members from 16 to 12, and transfer of the power to appoint members of the commission to the High Council of Public Justice.

New members of the commission will be appointed for four-year terms.

In addition, the parliament established an integrity commission, which will have the authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings against judges and members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges and the High Council of Public Justice.

The integrity commission will be made up of three members of the High Council of Justice and three international experts.

They will assess the integrity of candidates for judicial self-government agencies (including the High Council of Public Justice), initiate their dismissal, and monitor the integrity of judges of the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the draft law on dissolution of the High Qualification Commission of Judges and reduction of the number of the commission’s members from 16 to 12 on October 16.

The parliament unblocked the signing of the law on October 31.

