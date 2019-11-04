subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Number Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Number Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on reduction of the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 200 to 100.

This was announced on the webpage for the draft law No. 1008 on the website of the parliament, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This law introduces judicial reforms proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The parliament rejected all amendments that provided for non-reduction of the number of Supreme Court judges.

In addition, the parliament rejected Supreme Court Chief Justice Valentyna Danyshevska’s argument that reduction of the number of the court’s judges was unacceptable because its judges are overwhelmed by the number of cases.

The Supreme Court is currently considering about 70,000 cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the draft law on reduction of the number of Supreme Court judges from 200 to 100 on October 16.

The parliament unblocked the signing of the law on October 31.

Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Number Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100 17:55
