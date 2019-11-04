subscribe to newsletter
  Population Starts To Buy Up Currency Again, Buys It USD 91.5 Million More Than Sells In October
04 November 2019, Monday
Population Starts To Buy Up Currency Again, Buys It USD 91.5 Million More Than Sells In October

In October, the population began to buy up the currency again and bought it for USD 91.5 million more than it sold.

This is stated in the NBU reporting data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net purchase of foreign currency by the population exceeded the sale.

In October, the population sold USD 1,413.2 million and bought USD 1,504.8 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following the results of 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought for USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, according to the results of last year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than bought.

