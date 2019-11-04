subscribe to newsletter
  Russia Ignores 7 Ukrainian Demands To Return 3 Captured Naval Vessels
04 November 2019
Russia has ignored seven demands by Ukraine to return the three naval vessels it captured near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In total, there have been at least seven such requests for the vessels. We have not received answers to any of them, including the last one that was made on October 4, 2019,” she said.

Zerkal noted that the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled on May 25 that Russia should transfer control of the Nikopol, Berdiansk and Yana Kapu warships to Ukraine control immediately.

According to her, the fact that Russia has still not returned the vessels to Ukraine is yet another evidence of Russian violation of the norms and principles of international law.

Zerkal wrote that Russia was trying to give the impression that it complied with the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea when it released 24 Ukrainian sailors.

However, according to her, the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has not been implemented, and Russia continues to violate the norms and principles of international law deliberately.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry calls on the international community to pay attention to Russia's non-compliance with the tribunal’s decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that the delay in returning the three Ukrainian naval vessels that were captured near the Kerch Strait comes from Russia and not Ukraine.

