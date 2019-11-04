Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Estonia Late In November

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the Republic of Estonia late in November.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, said this at a joint briefing with Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, paid an official visit to Kyiv and invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Tallinn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Estonia has introduced a fee for the citizens of Ukraine for long-term visas from November 1.