  Kyivstar's EBITDA Up 37.7% To UAH 10.7 Billion, Revenue Up 20.9% To UAH 16.6 Billion In 9M
04 November 2019, Monday, 13:38
In the first nine months of 2019, Kyiv-based Kyivstar telecommunication operator, which is part of the Ukrainian business-unit of the VimpelCom company, boosted its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 37.7% or UAH 2.916 billion year over year to UAH 10.652 billion.

The operator has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first nine months of 2019, the company boosted its revenue by 20.9% or UAH 2.867 billion year over year to UAH 16.577 billion including UAH 15.486 billion of the earnings from rendering mobile communication services.

The CAPEX rose by 49.1% to UAH 3.505 billion less licenses.

In the third quarter of 2019, Kyivstar boosted its revenue by 18.3% or UAH 903 million year over year to UAH 5.828 billion (UAH 5.466 billion being earnings from mobile communication services), and the EBITDA rose by 33.1% or UAH 939 million year over year to UAH 3.772 billion.

In the third quarter of 2019, the client base of Kyivstar decreased by 0.8% to 26.4 million people and the number of clients of mobile data rose by 12.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Kyivstar boosted its EBITDA by 14.2% or UAH 1.308 billion to UAH 10.529 billion.

