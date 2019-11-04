State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 9.9% In October

In October 2019, the revenue target of the state budget fell short of 9.9% or UAH 7.8 billion.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget revenues made UAH 70.991 billion (the plan was UAH 78.827 billion).

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 61.171 billion (UAH 68.621 billion being the target), the revenues of the special fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 9.819 billion (UAH 10.206 billion being the target).

In the first ten months of 2019, the state budget was fulfilled for 94.5%.

The revenues of the state budget made UAH 810.742 billion (UAH 857.916 billion).

In the first ten months of 2019, a total of UAH 222.255 billion in unified social tax was sent to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2019, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled for 95.3%.