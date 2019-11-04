subscribe to newsletter
24.65 24.95
27.25 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 9.9% In October
04 November 2019, Monday, 13:34 14
Economy 2019-11-05T00:15:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 9.9% In October

State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 9.9% In October

state budget, State Treasury Service, revenue target

In October 2019, the revenue target of the state budget fell short of 9.9% or UAH 7.8 billion.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget revenues made UAH 70.991 billion (the plan was UAH 78.827 billion).

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 61.171 billion (UAH 68.621 billion being the target), the revenues of the special fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 9.819 billion (UAH 10.206 billion being the target).

In the first ten months of 2019, the state budget was fulfilled for 94.5%.

The revenues of the state budget made UAH 810.742 billion (UAH 857.916 billion).

In the first ten months of 2019, a total of UAH 222.255 billion in unified social tax was sent to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2019, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled for 95.3%.

Больше новостей о: state budget State Treasury Service revenue target

Archive
News
Tarasiuk Elected New Chairman Of Energy Commission – Press Service 18:00
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Dissolution Of HQCJ, Reduction Of Number Of Its Members From 16 To 12 17:57
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Reduction Of Number Supreme Court Judges From 200 To 100 17:55
Population Starts To Buy Up Currency Again, Buys It USD 91.5 Million More Than Sells In October 17:52
Russia Ignores 7 Ukrainian Demands To Return 3 Captured Naval Vessels 17:49
more news
Kyivstar’s EBITDA Up 37.7% To UAH 10.7 Billion, Revenue Up 20.9% To UAH 16.6 Billion In 9M 13:38
Ukraine Starts Consuming Gas From USF 13:31
Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Estonia Late In November 13:43
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 9.9% In October 13:34
Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget For 2020 For Second Reading 13:24
more news
Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Estonia Late In November 13:43
Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget For 2020 For Second Reading 13:24
Ukraine Starts Consuming Gas From USF 13:31
Russia Ignores 7 Ukrainian Demands To Return 3 Captured Naval Vessels 17:49
Population Starts To Buy Up Currency Again, Buys It USD 91.5 Million More Than Sells In October 17:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok