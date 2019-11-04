Ukraine Starts Consuming Gas From USF

Ukraine has stopped gas injection and started withdrawal of natural gas from its underground gas storage facilities (USF).

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 2, the USF did not receive new natural gas however, a total of 19.45 million cubic meters were withdrawn from it.

As at November 2, gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters.

Therefore, since the start of the gas injection season that started on April 5, the gas reserves in the USF rose 2.5 times or by UAH 13.04 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev points out the need to accumulate 20 billion cubic meters of gas in USF by October 15 for the stable passage of the heating season 2019/2020.

On April 5, Ukraine began pumping natural gas into underground gas storage facilities.

From the beginning of the gas withdrawal season that started on November 7, 2018 and to April 4, 2019 (inclusively), Ukraine reduced gas reserves in USF by 49.1% or 8.488 billion cubic meters to 8.745 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine ended the last withdrawal season on April 8, 2018 with reserves of 7,435.16 million cubic meters of gas.