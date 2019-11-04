Cabinet Approves Draft State Budget For 2020 For Second Reading

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2020 for the second reading at its extraordinary meeting.

Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova notes that once the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine obtained the draft, it will be available for the people to study it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted conclusions and proposals to the draft state budget for 2020 having adopted it in the first reading.