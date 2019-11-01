Constitutional Court Declares Bill On Abolition Of Lawyer’s Monopoly Constitutional

The Constitutional Court has declared the draft law on abolition of lawyer’s monopoly as constitutional.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Constitutional Court has issued its opinion on abolition of lawyer’s monopoly. The Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled that the draft law amending the Constitution of Ukraine (regarding abolition of lawyer's monopoly) is in conformance with the requirements of articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the parliament asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-proposed draft law No. 1013 on abolition of lawyer’s monopoly in September.

Lawyer’s monopoly was introduced in 2016 during former president Petro Poroshenko’s judicial reform.

According to the law, only lawyers can represent citizens’ interests in courts of all instances from January 1, 2019.