subscribe to newsletter
24.6 25
27.25 27.85
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska
01 November 2019, Friday, 19:18 13
Events 2019-11-02T02:30:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska

21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska

health minister, diphtheria, Zoriana Skaletska

Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska states that at present, in Ukraine, 21 people have confirmed the diphtheria diagnosis.

She said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 21 people are registered in Ukraine who have a confirmed diagnosis of diphtheria. The main way to prevent this disease is to increase the level of vaccination," the minister said.

At the same time, she added that at the moment, the state has purchased and distributed all the vaccines necessary for vaccinating the population to medical institutions.

In general, there are 6.8 million doses of vaccine in Ukraine, but the vaccination rate does not exceed 60%.

At the same time, the head of the Public Health Center, Volodymyr Kurpita, added that, in Ukraine, 31 cases of suspicion of diphtheria were also recorded.

Kurpita added that as of the end of October in Ukraine there are 189 bottles of antitoxin that are evenly distributed throughout Ukraine.

At the same time in Kyiv at the moment there are 5 bottles of antitoxin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018-2019, the Ministry of Health did not distribute diphtheria antitoxin to Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: health minister diphtheria Zoriana Skaletska

Archive
News
Constitutional Court Declares Bill On Abolition Of Lawyer’s Monopoly Constitutional 19:24
Date Of Planned Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donbas - November 4 - Should Be Reviewed Due To Shelling - Zahorodniuk 19:21
21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska 19:18
Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ 19:15
Zelenskyy Appoints Prokopenko Chernihiv Governor 19:13
more news
The State must guarantee equal conditions for all players of the construction materials market, - the entrepreneur 10:31
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania 18:22
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine 18:06
more news
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector 13:26
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission 18:14
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
Zelenskyy Expecting Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske To Start In Donbas On November 4 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok