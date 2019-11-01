Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ

The separation of forces in Zolote of Luhansk region has finished.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The stage of the separation of forces and means from both sides (mirror-like) at section 2 in near the settlement of Zolote-4 of Luhansk region has finished," the statement reads.

Representatives of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE SMM) confirmed this.

It is indicated that in the case of a threat to life, human health, the seizure of territories or the penetration of enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups, the troops of the Joint Forces will give an adequate response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk said that the date of the planned separation of forces and means near the village of Petrovske, Donetsk region, scheduled for November 4, should be reviewed due to shelling.