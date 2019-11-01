subscribe to newsletter
24.6 25
27.25 27.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ
01 November 2019, Friday, 19:15 10
Politics 2019-11-02T01:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ

Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ

Zolote, JFO, separation of forces

The separation of forces in Zolote of Luhansk region has finished.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The stage of the separation of forces and means from both sides (mirror-like) at section 2 in near the settlement of Zolote-4 of Luhansk region has finished," the statement reads.

Representatives of the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE SMM) confirmed this.

It is indicated that in the case of a threat to life, human health, the seizure of territories or the penetration of enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups, the troops of the Joint Forces will give an adequate response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk said that the date of the planned separation of forces and means near the village of Petrovske, Donetsk region, scheduled for November 4, should be reviewed due to shelling.

Больше новостей о: Zolote JFO separation of forces

Archive
News
Constitutional Court Declares Bill On Abolition Of Lawyer’s Monopoly Constitutional 19:24
Date Of Planned Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske In Donbas - November 4 - Should Be Reviewed Due To Shelling - Zahorodniuk 19:21
21 People Get Sick With Diphtheria In Ukraine - Skaletska 19:18
Separation Of Forces In Zolote Of Luhansk Region Finishes - JFO HQ 19:15
Zelenskyy Appoints Prokopenko Chernihiv Governor 19:13
more news
The State must guarantee equal conditions for all players of the construction materials market, - the entrepreneur 10:31
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania 18:22
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine 18:06
more news
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector 13:26
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission 18:14
Zelenskyy Requests NATO To Consider Ukraine's Joining To Enhanced Opportunities Program 13:23
Zelenskyy Expecting Separation Of Forces Near Petrovske To Start In Donbas On November 4 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok